Celtics' Abdel Nader: Ruled out Thursday vs. Warriors
Nader will sit out Thursday's Vegas Summer League game against the Warriors with a strained left calf, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
Nader has been a bit banged up throughout Summer League, with this recent calf injury only adding to an ankle injury that he suffered earlier in July. However, it's not an overly serious issue, so Nader should be good to go by the time training camp opens. Look for Nader to potentially sit out the final few games of the Vegas Summer League in order to avoid any additional aggravations.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...