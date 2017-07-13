Nader will sit out Thursday's Vegas Summer League game against the Warriors with a strained left calf, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.

Nader has been a bit banged up throughout Summer League, with this recent calf injury only adding to an ankle injury that he suffered earlier in July. However, it's not an overly serious issue, so Nader should be good to go by the time training camp opens. Look for Nader to potentially sit out the final few games of the Vegas Summer League in order to avoid any additional aggravations.