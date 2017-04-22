Celtics' Al Horford: All-around producer in Game 3

Horford scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 104-87 victory over the Bulls in Game 3.

Horford not only led the team in points, but he led the Celtics in rebounds and steals as well en route to a big win down 2-0 to the Bulls. A big key to the win was the three-point percentage, which the big-man contributed to in a positive way, nailing down two of his three attempts from behind the arc. This is what the Celtics' paid for in the offseason and he's making an impact down the stretch with the team's season on line, so look for him to continue to be a focal point of the offense moving forward in the series.