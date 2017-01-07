Celtics' Al Horford: Big fourth quarter in Friday's win

Horford posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 110-106 home win versus the 76ers.

After a quiet first half, Horford caught fire from deep, scoring 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter. Horford struggled in the post versus Joel Embiid, but the rookie center couldn't chase Horford around the arc. Horford's four made threes are a season high. And the 12 boards helped Big Al record his fifth double-double of the season. But there is little time to enjoy the solid game, as Horford faces Anthony Davis and the Pelicans Saturday night at TD Garden.