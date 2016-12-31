Celtics' Al Horford: Bounces back in Friday's win

Horford delivered 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, six rebounds and one steal from 31 minutes in Friday's 117-114 home win over the Heat.

It was a nice bounce back game for Horford after struggling Thursday in Cleveland. Big Al was the only other Celtic able to post double-digits points in addition to Isaiah Thomas' career high 52 point effort. Next, Horford faces the defensively stout Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Tuesday night.

