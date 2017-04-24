Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Game 4 win

Horford scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 Game 4 win over the Bulls.

It's his 25th career postseason double-double but first in a Celtics uniform, as Horford continues to provide a young lineup with a steadying influence. The 30-year-old is now averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 boards, 5.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers through four games in the series.