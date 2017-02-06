Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Sunday's win
Horford scored 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 107-102 win over the Clippers.
It's just his sixth double-double of the season, but Horford did extend his streak of games with at least one three-pointer to 16. The 30-year-old's on pace for a career high in threes per game this season, but the extra long-range attempts are also cutting into his field goal percentage, which is on track for a career low.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Leads team in assists in win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Tallies 13 points in return from two-game absence•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out Saturday vs. Bucks•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out Friday, probable for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•