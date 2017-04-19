Celtics' Al Horford: Falters in defeat
Horford scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT) and added 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.
Horford was able to salvage some fantasy value with his strong rebounding and assist totals, but the single-digit scoring likely doomed many daily lineups. When facing the Bulls, he is averaging 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game at home this season, but only 9.0, 4.5, and 4.0, respectively, in Chicago. Between his poor performance Tuesday, and his previous struggles in Chicago this season, he may have difficulty when the series moves their for Game 3 Friday.
