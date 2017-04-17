Celtics' Al Horford: Flirts with triple-double in Sunday's loss
Horford tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds during Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Bulls.
Horford saw his biggest workload of the season since he played 40 minutes Dec. 20 against the Grizzlies, where he provided 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. While he's had a somewhat disappointing season from a fantasy perspective, his matchup against opposing center Robin Lopez may be one that he can exploit, considering that Horford is leaner and quicker than Lopez and can drag him out to the three-point line.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Horford adds 19 points in win vs. Nets•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Foul trouble leads to poor game•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Flirts with triple-double Sunday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Near triple-double in win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores season-high 27 points in Sunday's loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...