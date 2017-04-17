Celtics' Al Horford: Flirts with triple-double in Sunday's loss

Horford tallied 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds during Sunday's 106-102 loss to the Bulls.

Horford saw his biggest workload of the season since he played 40 minutes Dec. 20 against the Grizzlies, where he provided 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. While he's had a somewhat disappointing season from a fantasy perspective, his matchup against opposing center Robin Lopez may be one that he can exploit, considering that Horford is leaner and quicker than Lopez and can drag him out to the three-point line.