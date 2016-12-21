Celtics' Al Horford: Goes for 17 points, 14 boards Tuesday

Horford registered 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes in a 112-109 overtime win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Horford was unusually trigger happy from the outside, but converted well from inside the arc to reach 17 points for the third game in a row. While his assists were down a bit compared to normal, the versatile Horford compensated by achieving a new season high in rebounds. His well-rounded statistical portfolio should continue to give him high-end fantasy value throughout the season.