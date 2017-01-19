Celtics' Al Horford: Ice cold against the Knicks

Horford was held to five points (2-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt) but added 10 assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during a 117-106 loss to New York on Wednesday.

Horford couldn't buy a basket, despite getting a few wide-open looks from three-point range off of Isaiah Thomas kick outs. Despite the horrendous shooting streak, Horford facilitated beautifully out of the high post, finishing with a season-high 10 assists. He's been in a mini-slump recently, shooting just 30.3 over his last five games.