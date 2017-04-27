Celtics' Al Horford: Leads team in assists in Game 5 win

Horford tallied 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's Game 5 win over 108-97 win over the Bulls.

Horford gave a stellar performance in Game 5 and actually led the team with nine dimes, a feat you'll rarely see from any center. Horford's versatility was aided by the presence of Kelly Olynyk on the floor, as coach Brad Stevens elected to go with a bigger lineup in the second half with great results. The move allowed Horford to shift over to the 4 spot often where he was even able to drain two 3-pointers. Look for the 10-year vet to continue his excellent play in Game 6.