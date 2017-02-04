Celtics' Al Horford: Leads team in assists in win
Horford generated 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, eight rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 113-107 home win versus the Lakers.
Horford led Boston with the eight dimes. Big Al is averaging a career high 5.2 assists per game this season, which helps make up for his career low 6.6 per game rebounding average. Coach Brad Stevens clearly likes to have the 6-10 center orchestrate the offense from the elbow, while King in the Fourth Isaiah Thomas runs around numerous picks. Expect Horford's assist numbers to remain high, a rarity from the center position.
