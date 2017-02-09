Celtics' Al Horford: Modest production in loss to Kings

Horford eked out 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-92 loss at Sacramento.

Bigger production was expected from Horford with DeMarcus Cousins missing the game due to suspension. Horford was kept in check by the dynamic duo of Kosta Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein. The entire Celtics squad had a poor night, shooting a hair under 40 percent from the field. The C's were affected by the cross-country travel and a late west coast start, Wednesday marking the first of a four-game road trip for Boston. Horford has yet to score more than 13 points since returning from a late January groin injury.