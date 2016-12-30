Celtics' Al Horford: Musters six points in Thursday loss
Horford managed only six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four assists, a rebound and three blocks over 29 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to the Cavaliers.
Following a stretch where he'd managed 13 double-digit scoring efforts over the previous 14 games, Horford underwhelmed in a big spot Thursday, shooting under 40 percent for the second consecutive game in the process. He did make his presence felt on the defensive end by tallying multiple blocks for the third straight game, and he'll look to bounce back on the offensive side of the ball on Friday versus the Heat.
