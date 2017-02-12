Celtics' Al Horford: Near double-double in Saturday win

Horford contributed 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 win over the Jazz.

Horford checked in second in scoring on the starting five behind linchpin Isaiah Thomas, posting his seventh straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. He also managed his second-highest rebound total in the last nine contests while enjoying his best shooting night since Jan. 24. Horford's ability to space the floor continues to be an asset as well, as he's now drained at least one three-pointer in 19 straight games.