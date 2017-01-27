Celtics' Al Horford: Out Friday, probable for Saturday
Horford will not play in Friday's game against the Magic due to a groin injury, but he is probable for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Horford has been diagnosed with a strained groin, but it appears to be nothing serious as the team is already counting on him to play Saturday in Milwaukee. As a result, the Celtics will start Amir Johnson at center with Kelly Olynyk likely having a bigger role off the bench as well.
