Celtics' Al Horford: Out Saturday vs. Bucks

Horford (groin) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

After being probable for Saturday's game, Horford's condition has apparently worsened, and he will not take the floor against Milwaukee. All of the Celtics frontcourt reserves, such as Amir Johnson, Jonas Jerebko, Tyler Zeller, and Kelly Olynyk, will all likely see a bump in usage.

