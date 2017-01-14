Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in return to Atlanta

Horford posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes Friday during a 103-101 win over the Hawks.

Horford had a quiet first game back in Atlanta, other than the chorus of boos he heard from the home crowd. The eight field goal attempts are Horford's lowest since December 29th. He continues to evolve as a facilitator. The six assists Friday bring his season average to a career-high 4.9. Horford isn't a top-tier fantasy big at this point in his career, but he still provides consistent all-around production.