Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 15 in well-rounded effort Sunday

Horford scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Knicks.

Perhaps more impressively, Horford committed no fouls or turnovers while making his mark all over the scoresheet. He's had some trouble staying healthy, but when he's been on the court the 30-year-old's been extremely productive in his first season with the Celtics, averaging career highs in assists, three-pointers and blocks.