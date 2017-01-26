Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win

Horford scored 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt) with nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 120-109 win over the Rockets.

Wednesday marked the first time all season Horford has scored 20 points in back-to-back games all season, which is surprising enough, but what's more surprising is that we may have reached a point where he has become a better distributor than rebounder. In his last five contests, he's had games of 10 and now nine assists which pushes his average to 6.4 assists compared to just 5.4 rebounds over that span-- a peculiar feat for a center who's averaged nearly nine rebounds and fewer than three assists for his career.