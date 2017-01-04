Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 21 in Tuesday's win
Horford scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Jazz.
It's his second straight game with 21 points and three three-pointers, while he's dished at least four assists in six straight games and 13 of his last 15. Horford's distribution skills have blossomed in the Celtics' offense, and his 4.9 assists per game would top his previous career high by nearly an assist and a half.
