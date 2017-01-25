Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 22 in Tuesday's loss

Horford scored 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four assists, two rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 loss to the Wizards.

His weak performance on the glass ended a streak of eight straight games in which Horford pulled down at least six rebounds, but he made up for it by extending his streak of games with at leas one three-pointer to 11. That matches the trend he's been on all season, as the 30-year-old is on pace to average a career low in boards per game at 6.8, but a career high in threes per game at 1.5.