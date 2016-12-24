Celtics' Al Horford: Submits 23 points in loss Friday

Horford registered 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in a 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

After going a combined 2-of-20 from downtown over his preceding five games, Horford rediscovered his touch from behind the three-point line, propelling him to his second-best scoring output of the season. Horford's assist production is trending down after he averaged 6.6 per game during a seven-game stretch earlier this month, but his ability to produce across the board better than just about any center in the league ensures that he'll almost always be able to pick up the slack in some other area.