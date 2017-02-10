Celtics' Al Horford: Tallies 12 points in Thursday win

Horford tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Horford was a complementary offensive presence on a night when Isaiah Thomas handled a lot of the heavy lifting, and Marcus Smart was more involved than usual in a spot start for Jae Crowder (personal). The 10-year veteran did manage his ninth straight double-digit scoring effort, while also draining at least one three-pointer for the 18th straight game.