Celtics' Al Horford: Tallies 13 points in return from two-game absence

Horford (groin) returned to the court and went for 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during a 113-109 win over the Pistons on Monday

Horford returned from a two-game absence to post a balanced and efficient line. He received 35 minutes, so there seems to be no lingering concern about his groin injury. Horford continued his efficient play, as he's shot the ball better than 50 percent in each of his least three outings. He had a very nice run from the three-point line across January, averaging 1.9 three-pointers per game on 40.4 shooting from beyond the arc, and he made at least one three-pointer in each game he played in over the month.