Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Monday vs. Pistons

Horford (groin) will play in Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande, play-by-play analyst for the Celtics, reports.

Horford will take the floor against the Pistons on Monday after missing the Celtics' previous two games with a groin injury. Amir Johnson will head back to the bench as a result, and will likely see a reduced workload. Horford is averaging a career-high 5.1 assists this season across 33.2 minutes per game.