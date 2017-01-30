Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Monday vs. Pistons
Horford (groin) will play in Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande, play-by-play analyst for the Celtics, reports.
Horford will take the floor against the Pistons on Monday after missing the Celtics' previous two games with a groin injury. Amir Johnson will head back to the bench as a result, and will likely see a reduced workload. Horford is averaging a career-high 5.1 assists this season across 33.2 minutes per game.
