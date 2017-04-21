Johnson will be replaced by Gerald Green in the starting lineup for Friday's Game 3 versus the Bulls.

Johnson's benching comes after he played merely nine minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 loss to Chicago. The big man is averaging just 4.5 points and 3.0 rebounds this series, so in an attempt to shake things up, and hopefully help the rebound-desperate Celtics, coach Brad Stevens has plugged Green in his place to stretch the floor and potentially force the Bulls into smaller lineups.