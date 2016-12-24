Johnson provided 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 26 minutes in a 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Friday.

It was the second-best scoring output of the season for Johnson, who seemingly remains secure in his role as the starting power forward, though he won't often see starter-level minutes. Johnson has at least gotten over the 20-minute mark in four straight contests, but his averages of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game during that stretch won't really make him a must-add player in the majority of fantasy leagues.