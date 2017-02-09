Johnson generated 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and one assist from 27 minutes in Wednesday's 108-92 loss at Sacramento.

Johnson's efficient scoring was the lone bright spot for Boston as the team shot a hair under 40 percent from the field. With the hot hand, the veteran Johnson received significantly more playing time than Kelly Olynyk (15 minutes) and Jonas Jerebko (10 minutes). Expect Johnson to return to his more typical 20 minutes Thursday as the C's travel to Portland and face the Blazers' more speed oriented lineup.