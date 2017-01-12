Johnson (ankle) traveled with the team to Atlanta for Friday's matchup with the Hawks, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Johnson joining the team on the trip is a positive sign, but his status for the game remains in jeopardy after the Celtics deemed him doubtful as of Wednesday evening. The big man will be evaluated at shootaround Friday, at which point it should become more clear whether or not he'll be available. Boston will already be without Tyler Zeller, who will miss his seventh straight game due to illness.