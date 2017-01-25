Celtics' Amir Johnson: Moving to bench
Johnson will come off the bench Wednesday against Houston.
The Celtics will shake up the lineup Wednesday in order to combat the high-scoring Rockets, as Jonas Jerebko will get the start at power forward alongside Al Horford. Jae Crowder will remain the starter at small forward, while rookie Jaylen Brown replaces Marcus Smart at shooting guard.
