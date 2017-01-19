Celtics' Amir Johnson: Nice stat line in loss
Johnson produced an efficient 10 points (5-6 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal from only 18 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Knicks.
Johnson and Isaiah Thomas (39 points) were the only bright spots during a bad home loss to the Knicks. Outside of Wednesday night, January has not been kind to Johnson, with per game averages of 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, but a nice 1.9 blocks. Johnson starts, but his minutes fluctuate as Coach Stevens mixes lineups to leverage opponent weaknesses. The power forward is averaging 20 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Plays only 14 minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Will start Friday vs. Hawks•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Will 'try to play' Friday vs. Hawks•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Makes trip to Atlanta, status still in question•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Out Wednesday, doubtful for Friday•
-
Celtics' Amir Johnson: Won't play Wednesday•