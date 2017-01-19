Johnson produced an efficient 10 points (5-6 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal from only 18 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Knicks.

Johnson and Isaiah Thomas (39 points) were the only bright spots during a bad home loss to the Knicks. Outside of Wednesday night, January has not been kind to Johnson, with per game averages of 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, but a nice 1.9 blocks. Johnson starts, but his minutes fluctuate as Coach Stevens mixes lineups to leverage opponent weaknesses. The power forward is averaging 20 minutes per game this season.