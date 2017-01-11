Johnson (ankle), who's already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, is also considered doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Hawks, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Johnson is dealing with sprained ankle and it's severe enough to the point where the Celtics aren't expected to have him available for either of their next two contests. That makes Monday's tilt with the Hornets the next opportunity for Johnson to take the court, although that will depend on how his ankle responds to treatment over the weekend. Jordan Mickey has been announced as a starter in his place and should see a significant increase in minutes, while guys like Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko should also see a bigger role off the bench.