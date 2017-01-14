Johnson played 14 minutes and was scoreless (0-0 FG) with four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block during a 103-101 win against Atlanta on Friday.

Johnson (ankle) came into the game hobbled, and despite earning the start didn't see a lot of court time, especially with Kelly Olynyk shooting so well. Even when he's healthy, Johnson doesn't play a lot of minutes. He's only played an average of 20.3 minutes a game this season, and his productivity level has never been high enough to make him relevant in fantasy.

