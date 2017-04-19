Celtics' Amir Johnson: Plays only 9 minutes in Game 2 loss
Johnson produced a meager four points (2-3 FG) and two rebounds from nine minutes during Tuesday's critical 111-97 Game 2 loss to Chicago.
Johnson was part of a starting Celtics unit that was blown out by the Bulls' starting five, who each had a plus-minus of +17 or higher. Coach Brad Stevens, in an attempt to change tempo, replaced Johnson with Tyler Zeller to start the second half. Johnson is one of many Celtics, outside if Isaiah Thomas, who seem overwhelmed by the playoff pressure. Expect Stevens to further tinker with minutes in Friday's Game 3 match-up in Chicago.
