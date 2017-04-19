Celtics' Amir Johnson: Plays only nine minutes in Game 2 loss
Johnson produced four points (2-3 FG) and two rebounds across nine minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to Bulls in Game 2 of the series.
Johnson and the rest of the Celtics starting unit struggled to get much going in Game 2, and in an attempt to change tempo, coach Brad Stevens replaced Johnson with Tyler Zeller to start the second half. Expect Stevens to further tinker with Johnson's minutes in Game 3 on Friday if he fails to provide much of an impact early on.
