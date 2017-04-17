Celtics' Amir Johnson: Sees 18 minutes in loss
Johnson supplied five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block across 18 minutes in Sunday's Game 1 106-102 loss to the Bulls.
In hindsight, maybe the power forward deserved more minutes as the Bulls out rebounded the Celtics 53 to 36. On the other hand, Johnson's poor shooting didn't help, either. Coach Brad Stevens might mix things up Tuesday in Game 2 to better address the rebounding problem.
