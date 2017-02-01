Johnson will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.

The Celtics have started Jonas Jerebko at power forward for the last four games, electing to go with smaller, shooting-centric lineups to start things out. Johnson started in two of those outings with Al Horford (groin) out of the lineup, but now head coach Brad Stevens will start the two post players side-by-side against a formidable Raptors frontcourt that boasts solid size and athleticism. Expect Johnson to play his regular dosage of around 20 minutes Wednesday.