Johnson will start in place of Al Horford (groin) at center Friday versus the Magic, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Johnson was shifted to the bench for Wednesday night's win over the Rockets, but his fantasy owners will be thankful that stint was short-lived given Horford's absence Friday. While that should ensure Johnson sees more than the 14 minutes he's played over Boston's last two outings, it remains to be seen whether he'll keep his place in the starting lineup once Horford returns, which could come as early as Saturday against the Bucks.