Johnson will return to his bench role for Monday's tilt against the Pistons, Sean Grande, play-by-play analyst for the Celtics, reports.

With Al Horford (groin) back from a two-game absence, Johnson will return to his usual role off the bench. His playing time has fluctuated throughout the season, and has received less than 19 minutes in five of his last nine appearances. Johnson will likely continue to be relevant in only the deepest of fantasy leagues.