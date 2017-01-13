Celtics' Amir Johnson: Will start Friday vs. Hawks
Johnson (ankle) will be starting in Friday's game against the Hawks, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Assuming Johnson won't be on any sort of minutes restriction, he should play around the 20.5 minutes that he's averaging on the season. In those minutes, he provides 6.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and shoots 53.2 percent from the field.
