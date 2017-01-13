Johnson (ankle) took part in the Celtics' morning shootaround and indicated that he would "try to play" Friday against the Hawks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

The Celtics are already shorthanded Friday with three players (Avery Bradley, Tyler Zeller and James Young) remaining back in Boston to recover from injury or illness, but on a fortunate note, it appears Johnson will attempt to tough it out, despite not being fully over the sprained ankle that sidelined him Wednesday against the Wizards. Jordan Mickey ended up starting at power forward in that contest, but assuming Johnson incurs no further setbacks leading up to game time, Johnson could take his usual role on the top unit. That being said, coach Brad Stevens would likely be reluctant to hand Johnson big minutes, making him unworthy of consideration in DFS contests.