Johnson will not play Wednesday against the Wizards, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.

Johnson turned an ankle Tuesday against the Raptors, limiting him to 16 minutes in the 114-106 loss. The 29-year-old had the ankle wrapped in the locker room after the game, and with pain persisting Wednesday, he'll be held out on the second night of the back-to-back set. In his absence, Kelly Olynyk or Jonas Jerebko will likely move into the starting five, with Tyler Zeller (sinus) in line for increased minutes, assuming he's cleared to play.