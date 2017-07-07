Zizic has started at center for Boston in all three of their first Utah Summer League games, averaging 8.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks from 22 minutes per game.

The Celtics must be very curious to see what they can get from their 20 year old, 6-foot-11 draft-and-stash, considering that Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk are both no longer in Boston. After Al Horton, the Boston depth chart for bigs is very thin. While Zizic's stats don't jump of the page, the organization must be pleased with his rim protection. The C's don't need Zizic to score, but they could certainly use help rebounding and blocking shots.