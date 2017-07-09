Baynes agreed to a one-year $4.3 million deal with the Celtics, Shams Charania of the Vertical reports.

Baynes spent the past two seasons in Detroit, and averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game off the bench in 2016-17. For the Celtics he will likely have a similar role and provide depth at the center position, behind Al Horford and Ante Zizic. Fantasy-wise, it's unlikely he sees an increase in production on his new team.