Celtics' Aron Baynes: Agrees to one-year deal with Celtics
Baynes agreed to a one-year $4.3 million deal with the Celtics, Shams Charania of the Vertical reports.
Baynes spent the past two seasons in Detroit, and averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game off the bench in 2016-17. For the Celtics he will likely have a similar role and provide depth at the center position, behind Al Horford and Ante Zizic. Fantasy-wise, it's unlikely he sees an increase in production on his new team.
More News
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Will become free agent•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Dropped from rotation Friday•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Reduced workload likely on tap Friday•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Records fist double-double of season in loss•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Will play Thursday vs. Cavaliers•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...