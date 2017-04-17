Celtics' Avery Bradley: 14 points in Game 1 loss
Bradley produced 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and two assists from 35 minutes in Sunday's Game 1 106-102 loss to the Bulls.
Bradley was oddly one of three Celtics to play 30-plus minutes, yet never make it to the charity stripe. In Game 2 and beyond, the Celtics will hope that Bradley can return to his season average of 6.1 rebounds per game. During Game 1, the Bulls out rebounded the C's 53 to 36. Boston looks to turn the series around Tuesday night, at home, versus Chicago.
