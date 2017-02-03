Celtics' Avery Bradley: Doubtful Friday vs. Lakers

Bradley (Achilles) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Bradley was able to put in a full practice earlier this week, but indicated after that session that he was still suffering from soreness in his right Achilles, which may prompt the Celtics to pump the brakes on a potential return over the next few days. The 26-year-old has been sidelined for 12 of the last 13 games with the injury, which has paved the way for both Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart to see starts at shooting guard. Brown has settled in as the starter in recent games, but Smart routinely sees the bulk of the minutes at the position.