Celtics' Avery Bradley: Drains four threes in Game 3
Bradley put up 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 104-87 victory over the Bulls in Game 3.
On a night where the team drained 17 threes, Bradley accounted for a team-high four of them as he did most of his scoring from outside in Game 3. While he wasn't efficient inside the arc (1-4), Bradley contributed with seven assists, which trailed only Isaiah Thomas on the team. The Celtics will need more offensive outings like this one to keep up with the Bulls in the series, so look for Bradley to have similar opportunities the rest of the way.
More News
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Struggles with shot during Game 2 loss•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: 14 points in Game 1 loss•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Efficient in win Monday•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Struggles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Expected to play Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Out Sunday, nearing return•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...