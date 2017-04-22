Celtics' Avery Bradley: Drains four threes in Game 3

Bradley put up 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 104-87 victory over the Bulls in Game 3.

On a night where the team drained 17 threes, Bradley accounted for a team-high four of them as he did most of his scoring from outside in Game 3. While he wasn't efficient inside the arc (1-4), Bradley contributed with seven assists, which trailed only Isaiah Thomas on the team. The Celtics will need more offensive outings like this one to keep up with the Bulls in the series, so look for Bradley to have similar opportunities the rest of the way.