Celtics' Avery Bradley: Expects to practice Tuesday

Bradley (Achilles) will attempt to go through a full practice Tuesday, with the hope of being cleared for Wednesday's matchup with the Raptors, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Including Monday's tilt with the Pistons, Bradley has missed seven games in a row while working back from an Achilles injury. That said, it appears he's finally nearing a return and will take part in Tuesday's practice, meaning he could be back in the starting lineup in the coming few days. The Celtics will play the Raptors on Wednesday, so depending on how Bradley's Achilles responds to the increase in activity, there's a chance he's available for that outing. Once healthy, Bradley would likely cut into the minutes of Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.