Celtics' Avery Bradley: Fills stat sheet in Tuesday win
Bradley posted 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 113-103 win at home versus Memphis.
We can no longer act surprised that Bradley this season is averaging more than double the rebounds of his career average. Even with Al Horford and Jae Crowder healthy, Bradley is still averaging 6.5 rebounds per game in December despite a career average of 3.0 boards per game. And this is Bradley's fifth season of 1-plus steals per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Scores 20 points in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Posts ninth double-double of season•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Leads team with 23 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Grabs another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Grabs nine rebounds in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Avery Bradley: Submits 19 points, eight boards in loss•