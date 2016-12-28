Celtics' Avery Bradley: Fills stat sheet in Tuesday win

Bradley posted 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 113-103 win at home versus Memphis.

We can no longer act surprised that Bradley this season is averaging more than double the rebounds of his career average. Even with Al Horford and Jae Crowder healthy, Bradley is still averaging 6.5 rebounds per game in December despite a career average of 3.0 boards per game. And this is Bradley's fifth season of 1-plus steals per game.